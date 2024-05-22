MODOT Asking Missourians To Be Extra Cautious Of Construction Zones During Holiday Weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to be cautious, patient and to use good judgement when traveling, especially through work zones, over the upcoming holiday weekend.

In 2023 alone, Memorial Day weekend crashes claimed the lives of 14 people while seriously injuring 60 others in 990 traffic crashes. There were also 137 arrested for drunk driving…and those were only the ones who got caught.

On the waterways, nobody drowned but there were 10 boating crashes which included two injuries and eight people arrested for boating while intoxicated.

The official holiday counting period begins at 6:00 this Friday night and will end at 11:59 next Monday night.