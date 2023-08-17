Still No Word On If Storm Damage Was Tornado Or Straight Line Winds

The jury is still out on whether the storm Sunday night and Monday morning produced a tornado that caused quite a bit of damage in the lake area.

Officials with the Camden County Emergency Management Agency took a look at damage on Tuesday in the harder hit areas including Macks Creek, Decaturville and Stoutland where multiple trees and power lines were toppled and some houses damaged.

The EMA Deputy Director says, as it stands right now, all signs are pointing to the damage being caused by straight line winds and not a tornado.

A final determination could be reached and announced Wednesday by the National Weather Service.