More Details Released On Morgan County FAST Program

We’re learning more about the new fugitive apprehension team formed in Morgan County, focusing on cutting down on the numbers of outstanding warrants.

Chief Deputy J.D. Williams says the creation of the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team, or FAST, addresses the issue of a shortage of law enforcement with the safety of all involved as the main goal.

“This is a tool for us to more effectively take people into custody as safely as possible. Not just for the suspect, for the deputies. Also, this isn’t into response to any one thing. It’s just the amount of warrants that are out there, the amount of people that have the active warrants that reside in Morgan County. And the number one goal of this is to get them safely into custody.”

FAST was first deployed this week already with three arrests of subjects wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and on warrants for possession out of St. Louis and Pettis counties.

Williams also says the apprehension team will also be ready to assist around the lake area and the surrounding counties if requested by other law enforcement.