Storm Reports From Wednesday Night’s Weather

Heavy rain, wind and some reports of hail highlight the lake area storm report from Wednesday night.

Perhaps the hardest hit were Iberia and Eldon.

In Iberia, law enforcement reported thunderstorm wind damage to buildings with power knocked out to the entire city.

In Eldon, significant flash flooding was reported by the public and law enforcement with over a foot of water over the main drag in some places.

Elsewhere around the lake area, more than two inches of rain was reported in the Versailles area of Morgan County, a tree down over some powerlines in the Rocky Mount area and reports of hail in Rocky Mount, Eldon and up to one-inch hail in Laurie.

At one point a Tornado Warning had been issued for High Point in Moniteau County just north of Olean and Eldon, however there’s yet to be any reported damage from that system.