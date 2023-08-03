Dr. James Noland Passes Away – Funeral Arraignments Announces

A well-known member of the lake area community will be put to rest Friday after passing away last Wednesday.

Doctor James Noland, Junior, had served in World War-2, served as the oldest living Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri and had been the oldest surviving member of the legislature serving in, both, the House and the Senate.

Doctor Noland was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, who served as a lake area attorney with her name on the Noland building in Camdenton.

There will be a visitation from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on Friday with a Masonic service to follow at 3:00…both at the Hedges Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton.

Doctor Noland was 96.

OBIT: https://hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com/tribute/details/4334/Dr-James-Noland-Jr/obituary.html