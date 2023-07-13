Storms Bring Between 1 1/2 to 4 Inches Of Rain To Lake Area Wednesday

Although it was very welcome, that rain from Wednesday night into this (Thurs) morning probably won’t do a lot to relieve current drought conditions in the lake area.

Lee-C-Fine Airport in the state park serves as a reporting station for the National Weather Service…they received two inches, while KRMS Radio in Osage Beach reported 3.44 inches for the 24 hour period ending at 7:30 this (Thursday) morning.

Just prior to the rain, on Wednesday, the northern two-thirds of Morgan County was bumped into the Exceptional Drought category…the driest reported by the weather service.

The rest of the lake area…the southern one-third of Morgan plus Camden, Miller and Benton counties…remained in the Extreme Drought category.

The good news…?…more rain is possible in the lake area tomorrow and tomorrow night.