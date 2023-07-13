Thu. Jul 13th, 2023

 

Storms Bring Between 1 1/2 to 4 Inches Of Rain To Lake Area Wednesday

Although it was very welcome, that rain from Wednesday night into this (Thurs) morning probably won’t do a lot to relieve current drought conditions in the lake area.

Lee-C-Fine Airport in the state park serves as a reporting station for the National Weather Service…they received two inches, while KRMS Radio in Osage Beach reported 3.44 inches for the 24 hour period ending at 7:30 this (Thursday) morning.

Just prior to the rain, on Wednesday, the northern two-thirds of Morgan County was bumped into the Exceptional Drought category…the driest reported by the weather service.

The rest of the lake area…the southern one-third of Morgan plus Camden, Miller and Benton counties…remained in the Extreme Drought category.

The good news…?…more rain is possible in the lake area tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Reporter Mike Anthony