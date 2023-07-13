Camden County Commission Continues Ongoing Changes For The Better

Although the current Camden County Commission has already been in office for about a year-and-a-half, the office continues to evolve with several changes being implemented.

“One thing that I told folks is we’re going to start looking at different things that have been happening for years. The adage, well, we’ve always done it this way……Doesn’t fly very well.”

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says the changes will always start with more transparency.

“Some of them subtle, some of them a little more not so subtle. And we’re going to keep marching on to continue to make Camden County a better place.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio, Skelton went on to add that improved wages and benefits for most employees are also adding to improved efficiency for the county.