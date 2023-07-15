Storms Causing Power Outages Across The Region

Storms that are moving into the Lake Area this afternoon are already causing power outages.

In Benton County, over 800 residents are reporting power losses with COMO & Southwest Electric Cooperatives and Evergy, 150 of which are in the city of Warsaw

Morgan County is also reporting over 150 power outages as the storms roll in and now the list is starting to grow in Camden County.

Evergy, who also serves that region and manages the power through Truman Dam has over 150,000 outages so far…stretching from North of Clinton up into Kansas City.

You can check on outages in your area below:

Ameren Outages: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy Outages: https://outagemap.evergy.com/?_ga=2.15400054.1109567877.1689375653-440281230.1689375653

CO-OP Outages: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map