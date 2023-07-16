Tubing Accident Sends One to Hospital in Osage Beach

A tubing accident late Saturday morning in Workman Hollow Cove at the 8-mile mark in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened when the tube hit a wake tossing 62-year-old Wendy Pierron of the lake area into the air before splashing back into the water head first. Pierron was wearing a life jacket and suffered moderate injuries.

She was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The driver of the Seadoo, 70-year-old Danny Unterbrink also from the lake area, was not injured.