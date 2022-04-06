News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Stranded Fisherman Rescued After Boat Overturns on Osage River

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 5, 2022

It wasn’t exactly high drama but it could’ve definitely been a lot worse. That’s according to the Lake Ozark Fire District which responded Monday to assist a stranded fisherman on top of his overturned boat along the Osage River about a mile downstream from the ramp below Bagnell Dam…

      NEWS-04-05-2022 LOFD WATER RESCUE - 5th April 2022

Division Chief Tim Dorsey also tells KRMS News that it’s that time of the year when the temperatures are beginning to warm up but the water temps are still pretty chilly, and that you still need to continue taking various precautions before hitting the water.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

