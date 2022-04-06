Here’s the latest info on the Lake Area’s elections:

It was another low voter turnout across the Lake Region for the April municipal elections; however, it did result in a few changes in leaders for the community.

In the city of Osage Beach, businessman Michael Harmison ousted incumbent John Olivarri for Mayor of the city by 11 votes.

In other area Mayor races, Robert Meuschke is elected Mayor of Cole Camp while Mayor Allen Kimberling retains his position in the city of Laurie.

For Alderman races, in Lake Ozark Sherri Jackson wins the 2-year term and Krista Watts wins the 1-year term for Ward 2. In Camdenton, Daniel Ousley bests Bonnie Black and Brenda West for Ward 1 with Jaron Humiston winning in Ward 2. Stephen Barthol & James T. Holcomb are the respected winners in the Village of the Four Seasons. In Eldon, Sarah Walker wins in Ward 1 while Terri Benjmain wins in Ward 2. In Cole Camp it was Klark Bohling taking the win in the east ward and in Richland it was Carolyn Tyre picking up the win in ward 2.

In the Gravois Fire District, Johnie Ray picks up the 6-year term over Donald Doyle.

Schools:

Numerous school board positions were up for grabs across the Lake Region on Tuesday.

In Camden County, Jacob Neusche & Eric Walters bested John Seward & Matt Burns for positions in the Camdenton R-3 District. Carly Townsend was the winner in Climax Springs while Joseph Miller was the winner in Stoutland R-2.

In Miller County, Derrick Steen & Stacey Neal were the winners for the School of the Osage, while Lori Buechter & Jimmy Fizer won in Miller County R-3.

In Morgan County, Rosalie Dear & Lori Croy pick up the win in Morgan County R-2, while Amy Carr & Amie Breshears pick up 6-year-terms with State Fair Community College.

In Benton County, Eric Hoke & Marty Doogs win in the Cole Camp district while LaMonte Yoder & Charlotte Beck win in the Warsaw R-9 District.

Questions:

There were a number of questions on Tuesday’s ballots across the Lake Region, here’s how they fared after it was all said and done.

For the city of Laurie, the vote for a Use Tax failed, as did a use tax in Versailles, the Village of the Four Seasons, Crocker & Richland. A county wide tax in Pulaski also failed.

In Iberia, the Water & Sewer Bonds passed with an overwhelming yes vote of 72 to 5, while the Village of Tuscumbia Elections Question passed 81 to 35. The Stoutland Elections Question passed 14 to 13.

A few school questions were also on the ballot, including the Lincoln School Bond vote which passed 297 to 5 and the Miller County R-3 district tax levy also passed 136 to 20.

