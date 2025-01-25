Structures Damaged After Natural Cover Fire

What was initially reported as a natural cover fire with structures in danger is quickly taken care of by lake area firefighters but not before one structure was completely destroyed, two others damaged and about three acres were burned.

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to Velvet Antler Road, off north hwy-7, was received around 1:45 Friday afternoon. Personnel from Mid-County, Sunrise Beach and Northwest were able to bring the fire under control in about 25 minutes saving two structures.

During the incident, personnel from Osage Beach responded to provide district coverage for Mid-County but was diverted on the way to another natural cover fire with Lebanon then responding to provide the district coverage.