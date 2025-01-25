Late Night Fire Destroys Osage Beach House

An Osage Beach house is destroyed by fire late Friday night.

Osage Beach fire personnel and mutual aid responded to the location along Redbud Road and, upon arrival, discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the lakefront home.

A nearby home sustained heavy damage to its siding but the fire did not extend into the structure.

Fire crews were hampered getting to the scene by the terrain and narrow roadway.

There was nobody home at the time and a nearby condominium complex was at least partially evacuated.

No injuries are reported and a cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

(Pic courtesy of Nicole Shockey)