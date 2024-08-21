Sunrise Beach Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two Fishermen

What do you do when you’re on hold trying to report to the sheriff’s office that someone is threatening to shoot you…and then you hear a shot…?

For two people out on a boat fishing for catfish at Lake of the Ozarks, the answer was simple…you duck.

When the dust settled, a Camden County deputy responding to the scene in Sunrise Beach was able to take 24-year-old Levi Coats into custody. The probable cause statement alleges that Coats admitted to drinking but claimed that he, instead, was shooting to “scare away” racoons that he could not see.

Coats was formally charged with two counts of first-degree assault or attempt, and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Coats was being held in the Camden County Jail on a $100,000 bond.