Osage County Schools Cancel Classes (Wednesday) After Pursuit, Search for a Suspect (THIS IS NOT SCHOOL OF THE OSAGE)

An unexpected day off from classes in the Osage County R-2 District in Linn.

An online post from the school district says classes were cancelled today (Wednesday) out of “an abundance of caution” after a pursuit which began Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County made its way through Gasconade County and into Osage County before the suspect vehicle crashed near Highways 50 and 89.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says two females were apprehended but they were still searching for a white male subject and advising residents to keep doors and vehicles locked, and to call 9-1-1 if they saw anything suspicious.

No other information about the suspect was released.