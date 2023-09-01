Sunrise Beach Man Faces Charges For Alleged Sexual Assault

A 20-year-old Sunrise Beach man faces a second-degree rape charge after an alleged incident that happened this past weekend at a local restaurant.

According to court records, Ian Griffin sexually assaulted the unidentified woman behind the restaurant despite reportedly being told by the victim that she was drunk and did not give him consent for sexual activity.

Griffin was taken into custody and booked into the Camden County Jail before being released on a $15,000 bond.

He was arraigned earlier this week and is next scheduled to be in court on September 18th.