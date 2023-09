A 66-year-old Warsaw man escapes serious injury when the vehicle he was driving on northbound-65 near the north Dam Access Road in Benton County ran off the roadway and struck a MoDOT sign before crossing back off the opposite side of the road striking a tree.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Despite only reported minor injuries, Larry Darnell was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.