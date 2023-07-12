Sunrise Beach Police Waiting On Highway Patrol For New Police Vehicle

Sunrise Beach police are put on hold before they can put a vehicle purchased by the village for use out on the streets.

Chief Scott Craig says the vehicle in question is a 2020 Dodge Charger recently purchased from the highway patrol…We have the graphics installed, but still waiting on other equipment to arrive and be installed. As of this morning, the Dodge Charger will not start. There’s something electrical going on with the key fobs. It’s not recognizing them.”

Chief Craig also says the highway patrol is taking the vehicle back to make any necessary repairs before returning it to the village.

The village also decided to keep a 2014 Expedition as a back-up which had previously been used by the police department after it did not meet expectations at auction.