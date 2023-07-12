Heat Advisory Continues For The Lake Area

The heat advisory issued yesterday for a large part of western Missouri has been extended into the lake area.

The Miller County Emergency Services Office says heat index values are expected to reach 105-plus for today.

Tips to minimize the chances of falling victim to the heat include the usual: drink plenty of fluids mainly water, stay in air-conditioning, take frequent breaks from the sun if you have to be outside, check up on relatives and neighbors especially the elderly, and do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles no matter for how long.

The heat advisory is expected to be lifted at 7:00 tonight.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.