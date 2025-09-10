Miller County Fugitive Back in Custody After Nearly Three Years

A Kaiser man wanted over the past three years for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing on an original charge of drug possession in Miller County is back in custody.

Reports indicate that Pulaski County deputies were assisted by members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the highway patrol to take 36-year-old Chase White into custody on Sunday.

White allegedly tried to resist and could face additional charges of possession in Pulaski County. As of Wednesday morning, White was being held without bond in the Miller County Jail with a bond hearing on the calendar for next Tuesday, Sept. 16th.