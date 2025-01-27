Teenager With Lake Area Ties Among Three Girls Reported Missing from Kansas City Area

Three teenagers, one with ties to the lake area, have been reported as missing from the Kansas City area.

The Osage Beach Police Department says the teenagers are identified as 14-year-old Kenna Westling and 15-year-olds Deasia Dovers and Savannah Morris…Morris reportedly with ties to the lake area.

Kansas City Police say all three were last seen walking together just after 11:00 this past Saturday night near 55th Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts are being asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Line, 816-234-5043.