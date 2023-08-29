Three Deaths & Numerous Arrests Occur Across The Lake This Weekend

Three people are dead and 35 others arrested by the highway patrol alone over a 78-hour period that started at 6-PM on Thursday and came to an end at 11:59-PM on Sunday at Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol covered one fatal traffic accident, one fatal boating accident and a drowning on the water.

The patrol also arrested 35 people over the same time period with 32 of the arrests being for alleged DWI or BWI.

19 of the alcohol-related offenses were reported in Camden County, 12 in Miller County and one in Morgan County.

Of the 32 people facing alcohol related charges, 15 live out of state.