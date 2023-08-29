New Laws Now In Effect Banning Cell Phone Use In Cars Without Hands Free Operation

Before you pick up that phone today to make a call, send a text or check your Facebook page while you’re driving around, you might want to remember that it just may cost you some time having to show up in court and a couple hundred dollars in court costs and a fine.

Several new laws passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor officially are now in effect.

Among those laws…operators of motor vehicles can no longer physically hold or support with any part of their bodies an electronic communication device, write or send a text, or make a phone call without the use of a hands-free or voice-operated function.

Enhanced penalties are also included for certain violations of the new cell phone law which is considered a secondary offense.

Only warnings will be issued before January 1st of 2025.