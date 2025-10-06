Three Injured in Multiple 18-Wheeler Crash, Fuel Spill on I-44

Only minor injuries were reported after a westbound 18-wheeler on Interstate-44 crashed through a median barrier striking two eastbound 18-wheelers before catching on fire.

Traffic in both directions was blocked when the accident happened at the 169-mile marker around 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

Arriving personnel from several fire districts found the rig that crossed over heavily-involved and a large diesel spill leaking into a nearby storm drain. After the fire was brought under control, efforts then turned to containing the 300-gallon fuel spill.

Crews were on the scene for over five hours before putting out two other vehicle fires on their ways back to their districts.

The Doolittle Fire social media page also says, if you’re expecting an Amazon delivery, it may be delayed. Two of the trucks involved in the accident, including the one that burned, contained Amazon packages.

(pic from the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District)