Three Lake Regional High School Teams Remain In District Play

There are only three High School Football teams near the lake region teams still in play right now for the district tournaments.

They are Tipton, Blair Oaks and Helias Catholic.

Tipton winning over Harrisburg 42 to 36 in Class 1.

Their next opponent will be Penney.

Blair Oaks also winning over Hallsville 49 to 0 in Class 3.

They will take on Maryville.

And for Helias Catholic in Class 5…they defeated Republic 24 to 21.

They will take on Lafayette out of Wildwood.

All three games are set for Saturday at 1PM.