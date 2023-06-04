Three Lake Residents Receive Minor Injuries In Morgan County Car Wreck

Three people escape with minor injuries following a crash in Morgan County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Cheryl Hinrichs of Stover was attempting to negotiate a turn along Missouri 135 at Ivy Bend Road, when she turned into the path of a car driven by 65-year-old Randall Mcfe of Lees Summit.

Mcfe and his passenger, 25-year-old Margaret Green, were wearing their seatbelts, however Hinrich was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

All 3 were transported to Lake Regional for treatment.