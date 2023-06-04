Lake College Student Honored As “Distinguished Student” At SFCC

One Lake Area woman is on the list of the top 3 “distinguished students” at the State Fair Community College.

Bayleigh Hunziger of Cross Timbers is being recognized for graduating with an associate degree in Arts, Magna Cum laude and for being a member of the Agriculture Club, Student Government and for her work in the Hickory County Cattlemens Association.

She joins Deidra Anderson of Slater and Peyton Anderson of Knob Noster in receiving the recognition.

***Full release…..

Sedalia, Missouri – June 1, 2023 – State Fair Community College is pleased to announce the 2023 Distinguished Students for their distinction in scholarship, leadership and service to the college and for academic achievements and participation in organizations and extracurricular activities.

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Bayleigh Hunziger of Cross Timbers is the 2023 Arts and Sciences Distinguished Student. Hunziger graduated with an Associate of Arts, Magna Cum Laude and has been involved in the SFCC Agriculture Club, Professional Agriculture Students Organization, Student Government Association, and Hickory County Cattlemens Association.

Deidra Anderson of Slater is the 2023 Health Sciences Distinguished Student. Anderson graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology Magna Cum Laude. She served as vice president of the SFCC Radiologic Technology Organization and is a member of TRiO Student Support Services and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Peyton Anderson of Knob Noster is the 2023 Career and Technical Education Distinguished Student. Anderson graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Computer and Network Administration, Summa Cum Laude, an Associate of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, and a Skills Certificate in Information Security.

CUTLINE:

State Fair Community College’s 2023 Distinguished Student recipients are, from left, Peyton Anderson, Deidra Anderson and Bayleigh Hunziger.