Three Major Recalls Affect Vehicles You May Be Driving Right Now

There’s a number of recalls out today on several vehicles across the US, some of which you may be driving.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 142,000 Ford Lincoln MKC vehicles are being recalled for potential fire risk and more than 29,000 Ford vehicles are being recalled for incorrect load carrying capacity labels on tires.

Tesla is also recalling a small amount of 2022-2023 Model Y vehicles due to steering wheel issues.

Here’s the details:

Ford is recalling 142,734 of its 2015-2019 Lincoln MKC vehicles because the battery monitor sensor may short-circuit and overheat, causing a fire in the engine compartment.

If you have this vehicle, dealers will add an in-line fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit for free.

Affected Vehicles:

2015-2019 Lincoln MKC (142,734)

Also, Ford is recalling 29,607 of its 2022-2023 Bronco, 2023 Super Duty F-250 and 2019-2023 Ranger vehicles due to the tire and loading information label stating the incorrect load carrying capacity

You may take it to a dealer or Ford will mail you a new label.

Affected Vehicles:

2022-2023 Ford Bronco

2023 Super Duty Ford F-250

2019-2023 Ford Ranger

Tesla is recalling 137 of its 2022-2023 Model Y vehicles because the steering wheel fastener could be loose, which would cause the steering wheel to disconnect.

Tesla will replace the fastener for free.

Affected Vehicles:

2022-2023 Tesla Model Y (137)

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 6,367 of its 2019-2024 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles as well….this due to the high-voltage battery overheating.

Officials say youcan get the battery energy control module software updated or replaced at a dealer for free.

Affected Vehicles: