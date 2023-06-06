Tue. Jun 6th, 2023

 

Two Injured In Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

All News Front Page News Monday, June 5th, 2023

Two people are seriously hurt when the motorcycles they are riding on Route-W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County run off the roadway along a curve.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

57-year-old Allen Hall and 55-year-old Terry Zimmerschied, both from Sweet Springs, were ejected from their bikes when they overturned off the roadway.

Neither of the men were wearing a helmet at the time and both were taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

All News Front Page News Monday, June 5th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com