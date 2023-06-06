Two Injured In Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

Two people are seriously hurt when the motorcycles they are riding on Route-W south of Marvin Cutoff in Morgan County run off the roadway along a curve.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

57-year-old Allen Hall and 55-year-old Terry Zimmerschied, both from Sweet Springs, were ejected from their bikes when they overturned off the roadway.

Neither of the men were wearing a helmet at the time and both were taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.