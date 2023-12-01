Three People Arrested Following Numerous Suspicious Activity Calls In Horseshoe Bend

Another crime stopped in its tracks by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to suspicious activity calls in Horseshoe Bend ended up finding a vehicle with three suspects inside, all of whom matched descriptions of recent 911 calls regarding random strangers on people’s property.

They include 34-year-old Dustin Matthews, 35-year-old Kyle Schutten & 38-year-old Heather Owens, all of Springfield.

In one case, a resident reported the individuals walking around their home with a gas can…and in another, walking around with flashlights at night.

Found inside the vehicle was meth, drug paraphernalia, bolt cutters, a hockey mask, two-way radios, flashlights and numerous keys, along with that gas can.

They also had a device monitoring the Camden County Dispatch office, numerous credit and debit cards with seven different names on them….none of which were the suspect’s names, and a Missouri Driver’s License.

A full rundown of the charges each one faces can be seen below & deputies are working to return the stolen items found in their possession.

Heather L Owens is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Felony of Receiving Stolen Property. She is being held on a $25,000 surety bond.

Dustin R Matthews is charged with the Class E Felony of Possession of Burglary Tools, and the Class D Misdemeanor of Driving While Suspended or Revoked. He is being held on a $75,000 surety bond.

Kyle R Schutten is charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class E Felony of Possession of Burglary Tools. He is being held on a $100,000 surety bond.

***Full Release:

Tuesday evening, 11-28-23, a deputy assigned to the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District was dispatched to suspicious activity near the Porta Cima area of State Road MM.

The caller advised Camden County Communications Officers they observed an unknown male carrying a gas can at the door of their lake home. The caller said the cameras from their home surveillance system sent them the notification and described a suspect vehicle. The caller also told Dispatch the suspicious subjects were walking around the home, onto their dock, and into the dock house. The deputy responded to the area but was unable to locate the vehicle or the suspicious subjects.

Early Wednesday morning, 11-29-23, a night shift deputy from the Horseshoe Bend Patrol District received a similar call of suspicious activity with similar circumstances. This time the caller told Dispatch there were several subjects around their house with flashlights. Deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description given during the earlier call. Deputies stopped the vehicle and contacted three subjects: Dustin R Matthews, 34, of Springfield; Kyle R Schutten, 35, of Springfield; and Heather L Owens, 38, of Springfield.

During their investigation, deputies seized 11.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also seized a set of bolt cutters, a white full face hockey mask, a two-way radio, a flashlight, several sets of car keys not belonging to the suspect vehicle, a gas can, and a computer tablet logged into a website monitoring Camden County Dispatch radio traffic. Deputies also seized thirteen credit and debit cards with seven different names on them, two social security cards, a Missouri driver’s license, and a book of new and unused checks. None of these items bore the names of any of the suspects. All three suspects were arrested at the scene and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Deputies are working to identify owners of the stolen items and arranging to return their property.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.