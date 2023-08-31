Three People Dead Following Crash On HWY 63 In Phelps County

Three people are dead including two teenagers after a four-vehicle accident on Highway-63 south of County Road-5170 in Phelps County.

It happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night when a northbound car crossed over the centerline sideswiping a southbound SUV before striking another car head-on.

Another southbound vehicle then struck the first car.

Pronounced dead at the scene were an 18-year-old from Edgar Springs, a 19-year-old from Rolla and a 61-year-old from Newburg.

Two juveniles from Edgar Springs were also injured…they were treated for minor injuries at Phelps Health.