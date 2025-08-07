fbpx

Three People Face Indictments In Separate Cases Heard In Jefferson City

A grand jury sitting in Jefferson City has returned indictments against three individuals charging a range of federal offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Joanna Fabian Rivera, of Arizona, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine following a traffic stop on May 3.

42-year-old Alex Mills Zoll, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa., is charged with three counts related to child exploitation offenses for allegedly trying to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, attempting to produce child pornography and transferring obscene material in interstate commerce.

And 34-year-old Aaron James Kipper, of Columbia, is charged with unlawfully possessing two firearms as a convicted felon.

The Rivera and Kipper cases are being prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America while the Zoll case is part of Project Safe Childhood.

Reporter Mike Anthony