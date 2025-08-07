Amendment 3 Battle Not Over With Despite Passage In 2024

Following narrow passage of Amendment-3 in November 2024, the same issue once again will appear on a statewide ballot.

The constitutional amendment allowing some abortions and other reproductive services passed by just over three-percent, or less than 100,000 votes. Since then, in May, the Missouri legislature approved a referendum seeking repeal of the amendment.

Longtime lake area resident and outspoken Democrat Nancy Pope, who’s a regular on the KRMS Morning Magazine, says the issue could very well come down again to ballot language which is about as clear as mud…“You know, we already have a constitutional amendment now added to our Missouri Constitution that protects a woman’s right to choose and but among other healthcare items in that amendment, what the Republicans, the legislature, put forward to supplant that is muddied. It’s hard to read and hard to understand.”

Campaign signs are already being posted trying to convince voters on which way to vote.

The amendment is expected to appear on the 2026 November ballot.