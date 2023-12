A three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 at Lake Valley Drive west of Camdenton sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon when 20-year-old Kobe Wirths, of Roach, struck the rear of one vehicle before losing control and crossing over the center and striking a second vehicle.

Wirths was the only injured and was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional Hospital.