Water Division Of HWP Urging Caution When Working/Playing Near/In Colder Waters

As we head into the final few weeks of the year, the highway patrol is warning…if you decide to hit the water or have any activities around the water…to make sure you take the usual cold weather precautions.

First and foremost, the precautions include life jackets…especially for kids and the elderly. It’s also recommended that others know where you are, your plans and when you will be back.

The lake area has been quiet for the most part since the main summer season with no incidents reported since a near drowning in late September.

Year-to-date, there have been 36 water-related incidents in the lake area resulting in 24 minor injuries, 17 moderate injuries, 16 serious injuries and six fatalities. Those fatalities were the result of five drownings and one boating accident.

Camden County accounted for all six of the fatalities and 26 of the total 36 incidents in the lake area which also includes Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.