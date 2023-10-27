Thursday Sports Report Features Lakers, MLB & College Sports News

Friday’s district playoff opener between Camdenton and Rolla is a rematch…..From the regular season, that was a Laker 42 -21 winner back on August the 25th.

Camdenton to Marneite hoping to get a healthy one being Kyle Edson.

He had a hat trick last week but didn’t play in the second half…..And then there’s Sam DeMott, the great linebacker, who didn’t really need to play against a passing attack of the Glendale Falcons but certainly would be needed against the Bulldogs tomorrow.

6 o ‘clock will be on the air, 93 -5 rocks the lake. Of course you can watch the game on KRMS TV, your antenna enabled television, 32 .11.

We’ve told you that the World Series is set. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, the combined 174 wins between the two teams. The fewest in the history of the World Series. Interesting as these two teams get set to take the field tomorrow night.

And Mizzou Football, they were looking to land a big time recruit yesterday. 5 star wide receiver Ryan Wingo out of St. Louis University High School. But maybe through a bit of a curveball yesterday as he announced he was going to Texas to play for the Longhorns in 2024 instead.