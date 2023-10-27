Wallethub Says STL Comes In The Top 5 For Best Baseball Cities

With the Show-Me State being home to the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals, how do the two cities rank when it comes to the best baseball cities…?

According to a study compiled by WalletHub.com, St. Louis comes in just behind L-A and the Big Apple who top the list while KC, whose games you can hear on 98.7 The Cove, comes in at number-22.

A little deeper into the study…St. Louis ranks first when it comes to having the most accessible M-L-B stadium and the most engaged M-L-B fans.

WalletHub used some 31 key metrics to put together the study.

With the 2023 World Series in full gear and tickets to see the games live costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on Best Baseball Cities, as well as expert commentary.



To determine the best places to be a fan of America’s third most followed sport, WalletHub compared over 330 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics. They range from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.



Top 20 Baseball Cities 1. New York, NY 11. Pittsburgh, PA 2. Los Angeles, CA 12. Philadelphia, PA 3. St. Louis, MO 13. Baltimore, MD 4. Atlanta, GA 14. San Diego, CA 5. Boston, MA 15. St. Petersburg, FL 6. Chicago, IL 16. Oakland, CA 7. San Francisco, CA 17. Arlington, TX 8. Cincinnati, OH 18. Houston, TX 9. Minneapolis, MN 19. Seattle, WA 10. Cleveland, OH 20. Detroit, MI



Best vs. Worst

MLB: The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best performance level , 68.54 percent, which is 1.9 times better than that of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team with the worst at 35.86 percent.



The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best , 68.54 percent, which is 1.9 times better than that of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team with the worst at 35.86 percent. MiLB: The Bowling Green Hot Rods have the best performance level , 62.59 percent, which is 1.7 times better than that of the Stockton Ports, the team with the worst at 37.82 percent.



The Bowling Green Hot Rods have the best , 62.59 percent, which is 1.7 times better than that of the Stockton Ports, the team with the worst at 37.82 percent. NCAA: Tennessee Volunteers has the best performance level , 80.42 percent, which is 6.3 times better than that of Western Illinois Leathernecks, the team with the worst at 12.82 percent.



Tennessee Volunteers has the best , 80.42 percent, which is 6.3 times better than that of Western Illinois Leathernecks, the team with the worst at 12.82 percent. Phoenix has the lowest average season ticket price (for MLB games), $22.12, which is 2.8 times less expensive than in Boston, the city with the highest at $61.71.



