Camdenton Taking “Pro-Active Approach” Towards The Future Of It’s Airport

The City of Camdenton is taking a pro-active approach to the likelihood of future expansion at the Camdenton-Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

Administrator Jeff Hooker says one of the first steps to set that foundation was passing the first and second readings of an ordinance to hire on a consultant and update phase-1 of the airport’s master plan.

“The Master plan is a five year plan, and it’s, it’s required by the FAA if you want to have funding from the FAA, which we do. And this would also make us eligible for future grants for possible expansion at the airport.”

Hooker also says the master plan update is very preliminary at this point.

“We’re working with our engineers, and it’s nothing set in stone, and it’s a long way off, but we’re looking at possible expansion again to a longer and wider Runway and some other developments out at the airport as we continue to make it grow.”

Other plans for the airport call for another 30-40 hangars to be put in to accommodate increased traffic and the possibility of a new terminal.

The master plan update will run about $250,000 and will be funded at no cost to the city by the F-A-A.