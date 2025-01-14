Tipton Corrections Officer From Versailles Charged with Having Sex with a Prisoner

A Versailles woman working as a corrections officer at the Tipton Correctional Center faces a felony after having a physical relationship with a prisoner.

A probable cause statement filed in the Moniteau County Courthouse alleges that 40-year-old Jessica Baird engaged in sexual intercourse inside the employee bathroom in the unidentified prisoner’s housing unit.

An audio-recorded interview also alleges that Baird described the contact which took place while she was on duty back in late October.

Baird is formally charged with sexual conduct in the course of public duty, a class-E felony with her bond set at $1,000 cash-only.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were no records indicating that Baird was in custody.