Today Is National Missing Persons Day – 19 Cases Remain Active In The LOTO

Today is National Missing Persons Day raising awareness across the country of those who have gone missing…including from here in the lake area.

Here in the lake area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s “Missing Person Clearinghouse,” there are 19 current missing persons…seven each from in Miller and Benton counties, three from Morgan County and two from Camden County.

Statewide, there are 1,276 missing persons in Missouri…626 adults and 650 juveniles.

And, nationwide, there are another 521-thousand missing persons.

National Missing Persons Day is observed annually on February 3rd.