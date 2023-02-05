Recreational Cannabis Sales Approved Early For Existing Medical Dispensaries

The recreational cannabis industry is given an unexpected boost in Missouri with the announcement that the sale of adult-use marijuana is now legal for qualified dispensaries possessing a license to sell.

It had been expected that the licenses to sell would not be issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services until next Monday.

The licenses allow recreational marijuana to initially be sold to anyone older than 21 by already-existing medical use dispensaries which are in good standing with the state.

Recreational-use cannabis in Missouri became legal with the voter approval of Amendment-3 back in November.