The highway patrol is looking into a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Benton County.

The report indicates that it happened just before 10:00 Monday night along southbound Highway-65, on the Osage River bridge, when 39-year-old Troy Ethridge, of Warsaw, was hit by an unknown vehicle while walking on the shoulder.

Ethridge was seriously hurt and taken to Bothwell Hospital.

The unknown vehicle fled from the scene.