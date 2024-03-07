Linn Creek Looking To Have Voters End Uncontested Elections

When voters in Linn Creek go to the ballot boxes in April, they will be deciding the fate of one issue which, if passed, would allow the city to punt on certain future elections.

That’s according to Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd who says the State of Missouri adopted a law a few years back allowing municipalities to forgo annual elections if the races are uncontested.

“Normally cities aren’t exempt, like Schools and Fire Districts are…but, they passed a law where if it’s less than 2,000 voters….they are allowed to opt out with the vote of the people. So if they have the same number of contestants for a contested race, then they won’t have to have that election.”

If it were applicable this year, for example, there probably would not be an April election in Linn Creek with only one candidate for mayor and two candidates running for two seats on the city board of aldermen.

As it stands, Linn Creek voters will decide the issue coming up in a few weeks on the April 2nd ballot.