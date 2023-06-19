Training Sessions Between CADV and SAPP To Start This Tuesday

The first of two training sessions which could potentially prevent a sexual assault from happening in the lake area is on the calendar for Tuesday in Osage Beach.

A collaborative effort between Citizens Against Domestic Violence and the Sexual Assault Prevention Partnership focuses on being able to recognize signs that an assault may be about to occur and bystander intervention to keep it from happening

“This group started working together in 2021, and we came up with two trainings that we thought would be important in our community. One of them is called Safe Bars, and we’re just really excited about the potential with this.”

Sheree Keely with C-A-D-V also says the first two-and-a-half hour session will start at 10:00 Tuesday morning.

The second session is set for next Tuesday, the 27th…both are taking place at Central Bank in Osage Beach.