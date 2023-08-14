Trees and Power Lines Down, Other Damage After Severe Weather and Possible Tornado Pushes Across Parts of the Lake Area

Severe weather pushed its way across parts of the lake area Sunday night and early Monday morning bringing power lines down, trees uprooted and power outages to several thousand.

A tornado warning was posted for parts of Camden County stretching from the Macks Creek area to Decaturville and then south toward Lebanon.

An online post from the Lake Area Storm Spotters group reports that Camden County dispatch office confirmed a tornado touching down along old south Highway-5.

In addition to trees and power lines being down, there was at least one report of some unspecified damage south of Camdenton.

At this time, just under 4,000 People are without power in the area between the Local Cooperatives and Ameren.

The Majority of the power outages are centered in Camden County, with others including Morgan, Miller, Benton, Hickory and Laclede.

At one point that number was well over 5,000.

KRMS News will pass along more information when available.

