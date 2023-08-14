Laclede Electric Says Several Power Poles Are Damaged & Restoration Could Take A Day

Power restoration may take the rest of Monday into Tuesday in portions of Camden County and surrounding areas.

Strong winds and a possible Tornado led to nearly 5,000 or more people losing their power overnight.

“There is so much damage. Big trees that have been blown off the right-of-way….trees down everywhere” says Byron Dudly with Laclede Electric.

He indicates to KRMS News that the damage is severe enough that it could take a while to repair it…“What we have happening right now is, our crews identify a problem…we make the repair…we try to energize that line, it immediately kicks off and we’ll walk down to the next problem. So it’s going to take some time to identify the problems and make those repairs.”

He reminds everyone to be safe when dealing with downed power lines…“If there is a power line on the ground, always assume it’s energized and notify us (or your electric provider) as soon as possible.”

Currently we’re seeing just under 4,000 outages across the Lake Region, mostly in Camden County.

You can see where the status of your outage stands by clicking on the of the links below.

AMEREN: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

EVERGY: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Dudly also recommends that individuals living on oxygen or having a medical condition that requires electricity, and if yours is out, to contact your local Emergency Management office or Lake Regional for assistance.