Tri-County Work Ready Community Initiative Certified

It was a long road for an effort started in 2017 and then interrupted by Covid but now it’s a reality for the Tri-County Work Ready Community Initiative.

One of those helping to spearhead the effort was Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke who says the long-awaited certification is a win, not only for Camden, Miller and Morgan counties but also for the entire region.

On hand for the official certification, Wednesday at the Exchange Venue in Camdenton, was Governor Mike Parson.

The governor went on to explain proof of the Work Ready concept is in the numbers…the Show-Me State was first in June for overall job creation, first in August in job creation for persons with disabilities, and is currently ranked fifth nationwide for manufacturing.