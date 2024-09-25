fbpx

Tri-County Work Ready Community Initiative Certified

It was a long road for an effort started in 2017 and then interrupted by Covid but now it’s a reality for the Tri-County Work Ready Community Initiative.

One of those helping to spearhead the effort was Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke who says the long-awaited certification is a win, not only for Camden, Miller and Morgan counties but also for the entire region.

      NEWS-09-26-2024 WORK READY-1

On hand for the official certification, Wednesday at the Exchange Venue in Camdenton, was Governor Mike Parson.

      NEWS-09-26-2024 WORK READY-2

The governor went on to explain proof of the Work Ready concept is in the numbers…the Show-Me State was first in June for overall job creation, first in August in job creation for persons with disabilities, and is currently ranked fifth nationwide for manufacturing.

Reporter Mike Anthony