Versailles High School Put on Lockdown, Threat Proved Not Credible

Reports of a possible active shooter and a lockdown ordered at Versailles High school are short-lived but not before putting students, staff and parents on edge.

Police Chief Chad Hartman says officers responded to the school to investigate the report and determined that the caller reporting the active shooter provided false information and there was never a threat at the school.

The incident also prompted the school district to send out communication to parents and guardians to talk with their children about the importance of immediately reporting threats or anything suspicious directly to school staff or the police department.

Chief Hartman also cautions that social media posts regarding a possible threat should also immediately be reported without forwarding or re-posting the information.