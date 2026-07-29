Health Officials Say It’s Not Just Heat Exhaustion Or Stroke You Have To Watch Out For

Not only do we need to watch out for heat-related illnesses in the current heat wave, but health experts are saying there’s another big issue when it comes to the heat…and that being mental health emergencies and the increased risk of suicides.

“We may have some behavioral health components show up and so yes, weather affects us and it also can be very dangerous in many people.”

Josette Sullins, life coach and founder of Dehp Integrative Care in Phoenix, says the extreme heat is also a contributing factor to what’s known as SADD, or seasonal affective disorder which affects the brain accounting for only two-percent of body weight but uses 20 percent of the body’s energy.

“Well, it doesn’t like to be more than 1.8% temperature rise hotter than the rest of the body. If it is, it’s start malfunctioning in different ways in cell irritability, brain fog, anxious, there’s a lot of different things that occur.”

Sullins also says, during extreme heat, if you feel like you are being overcome not just physically but also mentally, it’s best that you seek professional help.