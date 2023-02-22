Trout Season Just Around The Corner For Lake Region Residents

It may be hard to believe, but we are now only about a week-and-a-half away from the horn sounding around the state to officially open this year’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season.

Hundreds are expected to converge on Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Montauk State Park near Salem during the early-morning hours on Wednesday, March 1st, for the beginning of trout season.

Missouri residents age 16-64 and nonresidents 16-and-older are required to purchase a permit to take part in the annual ritual which does include a daily limit of four trout.

The catch-and-keep season runs through the end of October.

More information about the trout season can be found online at http://mostateparks.com

Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season officially begins at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

To participate in the season, Missouri residents age 16-64 and nonresidents 16 and older are required to purchase a fishing permit. In addition to a fishing permit, trout anglers must also purchase a daily trout tag, which can be purchased at the trout parks: Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem.

A daily trout tag at the three state parks costs $4 for adults and $3 for people 15 years of age and younger. Daily fishing permits are $8. The daily limit is four trout. For more information on fishing at the trout parks, visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/ trout/trout-parks. Anglers are encouraged to purchase their fishing permits ahead of time from any of numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through Missouri Department of Conservation’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing.

The parks’ stores will be open for purchasing trout tags. Store hours are:

Roaring River State Park o Open 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will not close until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1.

Montauk State Park o Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28.

o Open 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 1.

Bennett Spring State Park o Open at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will not close until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1 depending on demand.



The parks’ campgrounds, lodging units and restaurants are expected to be busy. Visitors should come prepared with water and snacks, and dress appropriately for the weather. Opening day activities at Bennett Spring State Park and Roaring River State Park will be available for online viewing at mostateparks.com. The trout cams are located near the most popular fishing spots and follow all the fishing action. This is a great opportunity for anglers who are unable to participate in person or for family members wanting to share in the excitement from home.

Opening day photos and trout tag sales information from all three state trout parks will be available on the trout season opening day webpage. Anglers can share their photos from opening day through social media by tagging @MoStateParks or using #MOTrout on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Trout season in Missouri is a cooperative effort of Missouri State Parks managing the state parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation operating the hatcheries and stocking the streams with trout.

To help prevent the spread of the invasive alga didymo or “rock snot,” the use of shoes, boots or waders with porous soles of felt, matted or woven fibrous material is prohibited at all trout parks, trout streams, Lake Taneycomo and buffer areas.

For more information on trout season opening, visit mostateparks.com or call Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539, Bennett Spring State Park at 417-532-4338 or Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.